Flow Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Flow has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $58.17 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,482,285,260 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

