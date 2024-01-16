Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Acquired by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Fluence Energy comprises about 0.3% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLNC. Siemens AG acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,508,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 617,753 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 61.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 516,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Fluence Energy by 858.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 530,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 475,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FLNC traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,805. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $672.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.