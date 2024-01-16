Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 545,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $32,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

