Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.90

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.90 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.30 ($0.67), with a volume of 183521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.40 ($0.67).
Foxtons Group Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of £157.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,723.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.
Insider Transactions at Foxtons Group
In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 27,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £12,313.80 ($15,668.41). Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foxtons Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.