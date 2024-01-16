Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $22.14

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $22.97. Frontline shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 935,554 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Frontline
Frontline Stock Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.