Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $22.14

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $22.97. Frontline shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 935,554 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Frontline

Frontline Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontline by 71.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.