FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

FSK stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.38. 1,211,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,581. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

