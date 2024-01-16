Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 724,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,319,892 shares.The stock last traded at $45.74 and had previously closed at $47.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Futu Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.72 million. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Futu by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 18.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 564.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 143,252 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

