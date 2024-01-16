G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Down to $31.78

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.78, but opened at $30.49. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 149,938 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

