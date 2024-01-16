Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,276,600 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 4,942,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,109.4 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of GXYEF remained flat at $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
