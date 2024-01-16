Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,276,600 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 4,942,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,109.4 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of GXYEF remained flat at $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

