Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 3.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,211,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,920,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

