GateToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $490.13 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00011511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $490.13 million and $1.31 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GateToken has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00019254 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.11 or 0.00277363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,962.67 or 1.00046547 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010693 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,150,216 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,150,118.8587559 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.96641261 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,204,154.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

