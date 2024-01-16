Gateway Protocol (GWP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.17 Million

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and $2.14 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.30185764 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

