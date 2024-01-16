GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.73

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 192076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 407,742 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GDS by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 707,149 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,958,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

