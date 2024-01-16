GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

JOB stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOB. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the second quarter worth $168,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 136,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 862,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

