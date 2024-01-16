GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
JOB stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.36 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.