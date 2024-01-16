Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Up 18.0% in December

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 889,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on GNLX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.
Read Our Latest Report on GNLX
Insider Activity at Genelux
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 1,660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after buying an additional 925,258 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the 3rd quarter worth $8,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 1,370.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 181,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 128,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 884.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 128,298 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genelux Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of GNLX stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 26,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,414. Genelux has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Genelux will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
