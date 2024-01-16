Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Up 18.0% in December

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 889,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GNLX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Genelux alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GNLX

Insider Activity at Genelux

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

In related news, Director John Thomas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,201,094.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Genelux news, VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $99,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,239.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Thomas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,201,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,691 shares of company stock worth $1,764,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 1,660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after buying an additional 925,258 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the 3rd quarter worth $8,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 1,370.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 181,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 128,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genelux by 884.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 128,298 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genelux Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GNLX stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 26,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,414. Genelux has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Genelux will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.