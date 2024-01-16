General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.79. 386,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,797. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $261.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

