Genus Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 405.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Shopify by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.51.

Shopify Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. 11,070,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445,630. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.