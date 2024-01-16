Genus Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Genus Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $80.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,251,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,449. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

View Our Latest Report on CL

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.