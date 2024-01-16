Genus Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Genus Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $242,555.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,042,765.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $730,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,149.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 1,952 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $242,555.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,042,765.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,705 shares of company stock worth $17,676,800. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,124. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.