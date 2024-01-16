Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Genus Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,255,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,954,279. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

