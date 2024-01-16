Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Celestica worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. 1,099,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.15. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

