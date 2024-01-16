Genus Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 92,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 54,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,269. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

