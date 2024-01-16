Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,883,910 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. Kinross Gold accounts for about 1.4% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Kinross Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KGC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. 13,082,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,026,670. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGC. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

