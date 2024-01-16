Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 83,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,851,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,809,000 after acquiring an additional 61,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,212,000 after purchasing an additional 98,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,452,000 after purchasing an additional 122,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. 1,100,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,530. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Company Profile



Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

