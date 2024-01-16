Genus Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for 1.1% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.21. 815,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $194.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.