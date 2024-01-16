Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,335 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Genus Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,335 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 669,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,864. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2617 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

