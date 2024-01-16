Genus Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Genus Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.04. The stock had a trading volume of 262,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,643. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.