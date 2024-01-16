Genus Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Genus Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 2.2% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $13,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,187,000 after buying an additional 2,097,125 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $117,087,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,862,000 after buying an additional 797,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.35. 643,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

