Genus Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Genus Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after acquiring an additional 144,960 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

