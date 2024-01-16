Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Read Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $85.68. 2,120,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,642,496. The company has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.