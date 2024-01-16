Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BOTZ opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
