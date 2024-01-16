Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOTZ opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 300.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

