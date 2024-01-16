Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 19.1% in December

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

GFI traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,685,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,974. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gold Fields by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.1% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,740,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,639,000 after buying an additional 320,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gold Fields by 118.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

