Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Resource

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO opened at $0.33 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.