Golden Green Inc. Purchases 81 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $519.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $536.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.04. The stock has a market cap of $480.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

