Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,427,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,867,000 after purchasing an additional 709,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,489. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

