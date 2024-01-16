Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.80 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.20 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.