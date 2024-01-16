GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of EW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.10. 2,044,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

