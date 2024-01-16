GPM Growth Investors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJR. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,480,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 147,674 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 228,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 139,521 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 99,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 62,275 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.37. 38,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,995. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1274 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

