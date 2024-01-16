GPM Growth Investors Inc. Purchases 293,086 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 680.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,086 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after buying an additional 1,089,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after buying an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,617,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 537,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 384,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 188,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0683 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

