GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 266 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.5% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.12. 5,284,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347,514. The company has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

