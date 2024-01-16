Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Up 25%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 234,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 150,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.32.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

