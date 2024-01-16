GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $416,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 5,456.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.31. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,204.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,181 shares of company stock valued at $14,106,204.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

