Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) vs. Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Head to Head Survey

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Renishaw and Green Organic Dutchman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renishaw $829.27 million N/A $139.85 million N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.30 -$33.62 million ($0.41) -0.23

Renishaw has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renishaw N/A N/A N/A Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Renishaw and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of Renishaw shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Renishaw has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Renishaw and Green Organic Dutchman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renishaw 1 0 0 0 1.00 Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renishaw currently has a consensus target price of $4,695.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,564.40%. Given Renishaw’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renishaw is more favorable than Green Organic Dutchman.

Summary

Renishaw beats Green Organic Dutchman on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems. It also provides healthcare products, such as neurosurgical robots and accessories, neurosurgical planning software, electrode delivery systems, drug delivery systems, Raman microscopes, analysers, and hybrid Raman systems. In addition, the company offers smart manufacturing data platform and asset financing services. It serves the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, medical and healthcare, heavy, machine builder, and precision manufacturing industries, as well as scientific, research, and analysis industries. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

