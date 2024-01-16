GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.80

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 3500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of C$95.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

