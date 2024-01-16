Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for approximately 2.0% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 24.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $121,447.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,193.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,676. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $202.29. 158,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,612. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.93.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

