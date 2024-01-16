Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. 14,142,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,334,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

