Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $66,403.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,068.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $66,403.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,068.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $47,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $391.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 34.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Esquire Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

