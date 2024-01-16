Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.97 and a twelve month high of $207.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average of $182.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BR

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.