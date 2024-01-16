Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. 3,098,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

