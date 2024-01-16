Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,908 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 323.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 39,710 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.75. 223,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average is $111.67. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.22 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

